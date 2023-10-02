Deborah Elaine Maddox, age 70, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Pastor Marcie Hodge Hendricks and Bro. Barry Scott officiating. Burial to follow in the Hollywood Cemetery of Jackson, TN. A Visitation will be conducted on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at the Bells Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Mrs. Deborah was born in Humboldt, TN on December 5, 1952, to the late Clarence Thomas Burns and Bertha Lee Williams Burns. She was a loving homemaker and will be greatly missed by all. She was also preceded in death by her husband: David Earl Maddox.

She is survived by two sisters: Anida Dale Lane (Dale Edward) and Phyllis Mingledorff (John); one brother: Alfred Burns all of Jackson, TN; She leaves a legacy of numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as Pallbearers are Jason Nanney, Derek Benson, Scott Gillespie, Russell Burns, Mason Burns and James Stout. Honorary Pallbearers are Dale Lane and Jerry Nelson.