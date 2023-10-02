Dorothy Poole Gunstream passed to eternal rest on January 29, 2023, quietly, peacefully, and comfortably in Billings, Montana, wrapped in the love of her Heavenly Father. She was born on May 8, 1926, to George Saunders Poole and Minnie Mae Martin Poole in Paris, Tennessee, the youngest of their six children. She was raised in Paris and Reno, Nevada, then attended Pasadena College following the close of World War II. She married The Reverend R. Nelman Gunstream and their union produced two children. She was a mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, pastor’s wife, public school teacher, choir member, Sunday School organizer and teacher, hostess, friend and compassionate confidante to persons beyond counting from every walk of life.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years and her parents and siblings. She is survived by her two children, five grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren. A graveside memorial service and interment will take place at her family’s burial grounds at Maplewood Cemetery in Paris, Tennessee at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

The immediate family wishes to thank her friends and other family members who so faithfully stayed in touch with her over the years. Special thanks also go out to the staff and caregivers at St. Johns United retirement community in Billings, Montana, for their wise counsel, professional expertise, and extraordinary care.

Our mother lived a long, rich, and rewarding life. Well done, mom.

— Robby D. Gunstream and Judy Gunstream Onken