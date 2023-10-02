Dyersburg man arrested for second degree murder following overdose

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local man was arrested Saturday in connection to an overdose death.

The West Tennessee Drug Task Force (28th, 29th, 30th) says on Saturday, agents from the 29th District were contacted to work a suspected drug overdose in Dyersburg.

The task force says agents quickly developed a suspect, and a search warrant was granted for their residence.

During the search, the task force confirms agents located approximately 1.2 grams of suspected fentanyl, eight dosage units of suspected MDMA, and paraphernalia.

According to the task force, a male was taken into custody for possession of schedule II with intent, drug paraphernalia, delivery of schedule II and 2nd degree murder in connection to the death.

Authorities have not confirmed the identity of the suspect at this time.

