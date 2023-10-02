Flora Ellen Haynes Escue, age 85, a resident of Brownsville, TN passed away on Friday, September 29, 2023, at the Alamo Nursing Home. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Marvin Chapel Cemetery with Mildred Shoemaker officiating.

Flora was born on May 26, 1938, in Brownsville, TN to Willie Daniel Haynes and Alice Ellen Mathias Haynes, both of whom preceded her in death. She worked for many years at Bell South. She will long be remembered for her contagious smile and her love for people. She was a kind and compassionate person who loved the Lord dearly.

She is survived by her two daughters, Donna Lynn Escue Edgin and LeEllen Escue Nance (James), all of Brownsville, TN; one grandchild, Jeffrey Williams and one great-grandchild, Mavery Williams.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Clarence James Escue, Jr.; three brothers, Billy Haynes, Buck Haynes, and Bud Haynes; three sisters, Jocille White, Hilda Henley, and Francis Thomas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. All arrangements and services are under the direction of Lea and Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.