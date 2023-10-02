Haywood County celebrates Domestic Violence Awareness Month

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. – Haywood County celebrated Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a pancake proclamation.











WRAP’s mission is to prevent intimate partner violence, stop the transmission of violence to children, youth, and young adults, and build healthy relationships across the lifespan – from children to seniors – one relationship at a time.

The event goers enjoyed a free pancake breakfast followed by the reading and proclaiming of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month by Brownsville Mayor Bill Rawls and Stanton Mayor Allan Sterbinsky.

“The proclamation just states some statistics about Haywood County and about West Tennessee in general. How many reports were made that were domestic violence, how many homicides that we’ve had in the last year, and then it officially, at the bottom, declares October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” said Dylan Purvis, the Domestic Violence Response Specialist with WRAP.

This free event is sponsored by Tennessee Correctional Services West.

