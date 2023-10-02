Jackson Community Senior Day event set for October 14 

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson Community Senior Event Day set for October 14 is designed to inform and connect seniors in the Jackson community.

The event was designed by and for seniors and their caregivers.

Hosted at East Jackson Church of Christ, with breakfast and lunch provided, the day promises workshops, sessions, and networking opportunities.

From Medicare education and technology resources to health and nutrition, every aspect of the senior experience is covered.

This event encourages seniors to come together to arm themselves with knowledge to help navigate this phase of life with joy.

“So the workshops are interactive, they’re engaging, and they give seniors an opportunity to engage with one another. One thing for sure I’ve learned is shared experiences help you understand that, ‘Wait a minute. I’m not, I’m not by myself. There’s someone else that can relate to what I’m going through or what I need,’” said Sabrina Parker, President of Greater Horizon.

Whether seeking information, connections, or a sense of community, the Jackson Community Senior Event Day promises all that and more.

