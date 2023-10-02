JPD asks for help in search of 77-year-old man

From the Jackson Police Department:

Jackson Police officers need help locating a seventy-seven-year-old white male subject whose name is Mr. Bill Collins.

Mr. Collins was last seen on foot at approximately 1:11 pm leaving Perkins restaurant, 999 Vann Drive, Jackson TN headed toward Verizon Wireless. Mr. Collins is 6’3 weighs approximately 206 lbs, has white hair, Hazel eyes, and clean shaven.

Last seen wearing black pants, black jacket with Steelers logo on the left shoulder, black shoes, and black hat.

Mr. Collins has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance.

If you see Mr. Collins please call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.