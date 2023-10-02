JSCC Library to showcase historical archives for first time since 50th anniversary

PRESS RELEASE BY: Henry Kilpatrick, Managing Director of Institutional Advancement, Marketing & Campus Engagement, JSCC

Call to West Tennessee community to aid in photograph identification

JACKSON, TENN. – The Jackson State Community College (JSCC) Library is set to open its historical archives to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 4 for the first time since the college’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2017.

As part of the showcase, the JSCC Library is inviting alumni, former administrators, and friends of the college to provide historical feedback for documents, photos, and other media dating back to the college’s opening.

“We wanted to create a truly immersive experience for the public to enjoy,” said Instruction Librarian, Ruth Slagle. “Jackson State has been a pillar of the community for over five decades, with many of our graduates continuing to work and live in West Tennessee. We wanted a way to invite them out, experience the rich history the college has to offer, and maybe even help point out some of the unknowns within our own collection.”

Featured memorabilia will include architectural history, original scrapbooks, yearbooks, the JSCC Pageant photographs and memorabilia, The Pioneer and the Jackson Stateman, clubs and athletics posters, and so much more.

The showcase will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on October 4th to interact with the collection and to provide historical feedback. The collection will then be displayed for viewing from Oct. 16 – Nov. 3 for the community to enjoy.

The JSCC Library is located on the Jackson Campus at 2046 North Parkway, Jackson.