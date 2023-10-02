Mugshots : Madison County : 9/29/23 – 10/02/23 1 hour ago WBBJ Staff, Zachary McCollum Zachary McCollum: Vandalism, hit and run property damage Anthony Dinwiddie Anthony Dinwiddie: Reckless endangerment Antonio Hill Antonio Hill: Public intoxication Cara Doyle Cara Doyle: Simple domestic assault David Cole David Cole: Failure to appear David Justice David Justice: Burglary, public intoxication Jacob Alvarez Jacob Alvarez: Shoplifting/theft of property Jarnakin Brown Jarnakin Brown: Failure to appear Jarron Marshall Jarron Marshall: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Jason Thomas Jason Thomas: Violation of parole John Blackwell John Blackwell: Violation of probation Julius Muse Julius Muse: Shoplifting/theft of property Kaylah Webb Kaylah Webb: Schedule II drug violations Kenneth Phillips Kenneth Phillips: Simple domestic assault, failure to appear Latosha Wells Latosha Wells: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Levi Wheeler Levi Wheeler: Aggravated assault Luis Moncada-Varela Luis Moncada-Varela: Driving under the influence, aggravated assault, violation of order of protection Luis Moncada-Varela: Driving under the influence, aggravated assault, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption Mario Hoyle Mario Hoyle: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Marion Brown Marion Brown: Attempted murder Marquise Person Marquise Person: Driving on revoked/suspended license Misty Rappe Misty Rappe: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Nichelle Tabb Nichelle Tabb: Failure to appear Samari Rutland Samari Rutland: Failure to appear Stephanie Webb Stephanie Webb: Violation of community corrections Tamatha Ross Tamatha Ross: Forgery, identity theft, theft under $999, theft between $1,000 and 9,999, failure to appear Tamatha Ross: Forgery, identity theft, theft under $999, theft between $1,000 and 9,999, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Tony Brasfield Tony Brasfield: Failure to appear Trasmen Beard Trasmen Beard: Simple domestic assault William Myers William Myers: Shoplifting/theft of property The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 9/29/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 10/02/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin