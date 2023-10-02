Mugshots : Madison County : 9/29/23 – 10/02/23

Zachary McCollum Zachary McCollum: Vandalism, hit and run property damage

Anthony Dinwiddie Anthony Dinwiddie: Reckless endangerment

Antonio Hill Antonio Hill: Public intoxication

Cara Doyle Cara Doyle: Simple domestic assault

David Cole David Cole: Failure to appear



David Justice David Justice: Burglary, public intoxication

Jacob Alvarez Jacob Alvarez: Shoplifting/theft of property

Jarnakin Brown Jarnakin Brown: Failure to appear

Jarron Marshall Jarron Marshall: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Jason Thomas Jason Thomas: Violation of parole



John Blackwell John Blackwell: Violation of probation

Julius Muse Julius Muse: Shoplifting/theft of property

Kaylah Webb Kaylah Webb: Schedule II drug violations

Kenneth Phillips Kenneth Phillips: Simple domestic assault, failure to appear

Latosha Wells Latosha Wells: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



Levi Wheeler Levi Wheeler: Aggravated assault

Luis Moncada-Varela Luis Moncada-Varela: Driving under the influence, aggravated assault, violation of order of protection

Mario Hoyle Mario Hoyle: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Marion Brown Marion Brown: Attempted murder

Marquise Person Marquise Person: Driving on revoked/suspended license



Misty Rappe Misty Rappe: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

Nichelle Tabb Nichelle Tabb: Failure to appear

Samari Rutland Samari Rutland: Failure to appear

Stephanie Webb Stephanie Webb: Violation of community corrections

Tamatha Ross Tamatha Ross: Forgery, identity theft, theft under $999, theft between $1,000 and 9,999, failure to appear



Tony Brasfield Tony Brasfield: Failure to appear

Trasmen Beard Trasmen Beard: Simple domestic assault

William Myers William Myers: Shoplifting/theft of property

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 9/29/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 10/02/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.