New art installation goes up in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. – In 2020, the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Commission Chairs began a search for local artists who could make art inspired by the Hub City community.

Monday, artist Lendon Noe shared her artwork with the City of Jackson using different mediums to tell the history of Jackson-Madison County.







“And the themes she started identifying, you know, celebrating our agriculture roots, our transportation, our railroad history, our religion. Those all brought together what our community is all about and she’s doing it visually,” said Elaine Christian, the Chair of the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Commission.

It was important to showcase everyday people that make up the community of Jackson. To do so, she collaborated with poets, historians, and many other members of the community.

“I hope people will get more interested in our history and learn more about it and look more into it, but I also hope they realize it really is all about community,” Noe said.

The title of her entire collection was inspired by a poem written by Debra Tayloe.

You can see her artwork for yourself at the Jackson City Hall.

“In This Moment” art collection will be available for both students and teachers to learn more about the history of Jackson.

Find more local news here.