Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition Examining Democracy in America Coming to Martin
PRESS RELEASE (10/2/23):
The Martin Public Library, in cooperation with The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program,
Humanities Tennessee, and local sponsors, will host the traveling exhibit “Voices and Votes: Democracy
in American” October 7 – November 18. The exhibition examines the nearly 250-year-old American
experiment of a government “of, by and for the people,” and how each generation since continues to
question how to form “a more perfect union.” A public ribbon-cutting event will open the exhibit at
9:00am on Saturday, October 7, at the Martin Public Library in downtown Martin.
Humanities Tennessee selected Martin Public Library and northwest Tennessee as one of six
communities to host “Voices and Votes” as part of the Museum on Main Street program—a
national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations. The
exhibit explores the action, reaction, vision, and revision that democracy demands as Americans
continue to question how to shape the country. From the revolution and suffrage, to civil rights and
casting ballots, everyone in every community is part of this ever-evolving story—the story of democracy
in America. Exhibition sections explore the origins of American democracy, the struggles to obtain and
keep the vote, the machinery of democracy, the right to petition and protest beyond the ballot and the
rights and responsibilities of citizens. “Voices and Votes” features historical and contemporary photos;
educational and archival video; engaging multimedia interactives with short games; and historical
objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material.
“‘Voice and Votes’ allows us to reflect on our region’s history and explore what it means to be an active
participant in the governance of not only the country but also this community,” said Katie Parr, Director
of Martin Public Library. “In addition to the exhibit on the second floor of the library, a series of public
events will encourage conversation about the central themes of civic responsibility and engagement.”
These free events include programming for children and adults at locations around the region. A full
calendar of events is available online at https://www.martinpubliclibrary.org/voices-and-votes.
“Voices and Votes” is based on an exhibition currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum
of American History called American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith. The exhibition is part of Museum
on Main Street, a unique collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service
(SITES), state humanities councils across the nation, and local host institutions. To learn more about
“Voices” and other Museum on Main Street exhibitions, visit museumonmainstreet.org. Support for the
exhibit installation in Martin is provided by the U.S. Congress, Humanities Tennessee, Martin Public
Library, West TN PBS, Discovery Park of America, the University of Tennessee at Martin, and the
Weakley County Historical and Genealogical Society.