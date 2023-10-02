Upcoming Halloween event designed for those with physical, intellectual challenges

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The YMCA of Dyer County invites the community to an upcoming Halloween-themed event in partnership with the City of Dyersburg.

On October 14, “Addi’s Eerie Adventure” will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Dyersburg Activity Center.

The YMCA shares that the event is designed for adults and children with physical or intellectual challenges.

The free event, in honor of Addison Swims, will include an indoor haunted trail, a movie showing, games, a DJ, face painting and more.

The Dyersburg Activity Center is located at 1010 Recreation Drive in Dyersburg.

For more local news, click here.