From Hardin County Emergency Communications District:

Alert: Missing-28 yr old white male Andrew Pruitt

We are currently searching for Andrew Pruitt. He is 28 years old and was last seen on Stag Lane wearing blue jeans, blue tank top, and sandals. If you have seen him or have any information please call Hardin County 911’s non-emergency # at 731-925-4989.

Instructions:

If you have information, please contact Hardin County 911 at 731-925-4989