Around 280 marijuana seized along Interstate 40

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A traffic stop in Haywood County resulted in the seizure of more than 280 pounds of marijuana.

The West Tennessee Drug Task Force says that a stop made along Interstate 40 in Haywood County Monday night over a traffic infraction led to a probable cause search.

The task force says multiple garbage bags containing around 282 pounds of vacuum sealed marijuana under a tonneau cover in the rear.

The task force says the marijuana was being taken to Pennsylvania and marked with Chinese writings.

They say one man is in custody.

