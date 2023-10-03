Carroll County Chamber to host 40th Annual Membership Banquet

From the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce:

The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce will host its 40th Annual Membership Banquet on Monday,

October 23, 2023, at the Carroll County Civic Center. The evening begins at 6:15 with the silent auction,

followed by the banquet at 6:30.

“The Chamber began recognizing deserving Carroll Countians at the Chamber Banquet in 1986; today,

honoring our citizens and businesses is the focal point of our banquet,” said Chamber President Brad

Hurley.

The Chamber will recognize Kenny McBride as the 2023 Carroll Countian of the Year and Brent Dillahunty as the 2023 Business Person of the Year. Ledsinger Farms will be honored as the 2023

Agri-Business/Farmer of the Year, and Hometown Grocery & Deli has been selected as the 2023 Carroll County Business of the Year. Walter Butler will receive the Distinguished Career & Leadership Award.

Previous winners of the Carroll Countian of the Year award are: Bobby Argo, Dr. Jerry Atkins, Paula

Atkins, Buster Barger, John Barham, Wesley Beal, Jr., Margaret Bumpus, Walter Butler, Dixie Carter,

Billy M. Cary, Mike Cary, Lynn Compton, Virginia Claire Edwards, Ben Gaines, Sr., Harold Gibson,

Gary Hatch, Dr. Howard L. Johns, Dale Kelley, John Mann, Shirley Nanney, James Neeley, William Earl

O'Neill, Donald Parish, Bob Prosser, Glendon Rich, Willard Richardson, Lance Rider, LaRenda

Scarbrough, Ben T. Surber, Martha Taylor, Dr. Tim Tucker, Larry Wade, Fred Ward, John Everett

Williams, Phil Williams, Neely Wright and Billy Younger.

Previous winners of the Business Person of the Year award are: Danny Arnold, George Atwood, Seth

Bennett, Andrea Browning, Dr. Lee Butler, Danny Carter, Billy Cary, Mike Cary, Jack Cibulka, John

D’Adamio, Clay Dillahunty, Ryan Dyer, Larry Elliott, Carolyn Espey, Bill Greenway, Kay Greenway, Bill

Gwaltney, Roland Kimberlin, Sybil King, Dianna Lankford, Web Maddox, Janice McClain, the

McGregor Family, the Morrissett Family, Dale Nelson, Marvin Newman, Tom Putman, Dr. Harold

Russell, Bob Rutledge, Gary Simmons, Todd Simpson, Ray Smith, Joe Smothers, William Lee Smothers,

Dr. Al Spivey, Billy Tines, Leon and Marge Tucker, Joel Washburn, Jimmy Watson, John Wright, Phil

Williams, and Bailey Wrinkle.

Previous winners of the Agri-Business/Farmer of the Year award are: Carroll Farmers Co-Op, Allen

Espey, Fowler Farms, McKenzie Feed & Grain, Moore Farms, R & R Farms, Renfroe Farms, Rice Farms, Rural King, Smith Farms, Southwestern Stockyard, Surber Farms, Tippitt Farms, Tosh Farms, White Farms, and Williams Farms.

Previous winners of the Business of the Year award are: Bank of Gleason, Baptist Hospital, Bethel

University, Block City Pizza, Bruceton Funeral Home, Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home, Brummitt

Funeral Home Trezevant, Carroll Bank & Trust, Carroll County News Leader, Chase Funeral Home,

Citizens Bank & Trust, Dilday-Carter Funeral Home, E. W. James & Sons Supermarkets Huntingdon and McKenzie, Farmers & Merchants Bank, First Bank, G & C Supply, Health Care Providers, J&J General Store, KimRo Manufacturing, Life Care, McDonalds of Huntingdon & McKenzie, McKenzie Banking Company, McKenzie Banner, McKenzie Medical Center, and Peppers Ford.

“We hope you will be able to join us at this year’s banquet as we honor some of Carroll County’s best. Tickets are $25 and are available from Chamber Board members or by contacting the Chamber office at 986-4664. We are requesting that tickets be purchased by noon on Thursday, October 19, 2023,” said

Chamber President Brad Hurley.