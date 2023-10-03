Cookbook author shares recipes, ideas for Halloween party treats

JACKSON, Tenn. — With Halloween on the horizon, you may be on the hunt for recipes and ideas to enhance your spooky season celebrations.

We spoke with author, food blogger and expert party host Tim Mulligan, who shared some of his best Fall-themed cocktails and treats.

With just a few simple ingredients, Mulligan whipped up some of his cocktail creations like the Fall-Perol Spritz, the Halloween Vodka Giddyup, and Spooky Sangria.

Mulligan also showed off some prep-ahead party dishes, such as his Haunted Hazlenut Carrot Cupcakes, the macaroni-inspired MacDaddy McPumpkin, and his pumpkin cookies.

“I have my pumpkin cookies, which we call them ‘Tim’s Legendary Pumpkin Cookies.’ I’ve been making these since I was about, probably in Kindergarten. A neighbor lady of mine used to make these, and I’ve been making it ever since. Everyone I know asks for these all throughout the season, all the way up to Thanksgiving. It’s a pumpkin cookie with a caramel frosting.”

For more information on Mulligan or his books, including “A Perfect 10: Party Edition,” click here.

