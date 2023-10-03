Emily Goodwin joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Team in September 2023 as a multimedia journalist. Emily was raised in Remington, Indiana.

In May 2018, she graduated from Ball State University with a degree in Journalism/Telecommunications. At Ball State she was part of Newslink Indiana and also interned at Star City Broadcasting in Lafayette, Indiana.

Emily formerly worked at Cooper’s Hawk Winery in the tasting room and as a supervisor in Indianapolis for four and a half years. At the winery she enjoyed learning about wine and loved her regulars in the tasting room who were part of the wine club.

Emily is very excited to be in Jackson to learn more about the city and to connect with the community. In her free time she enjoys being outdoors, reading, writing, and spending time with her family. You may be able to find her out at the local farmers market or at your nearest coffee shop early in the mornings.

You can reach Emily with news tips and story ideas at egoodwin@wbbjtv.com .