Fall Cold Front Coming Later this Week!

Clouds are going to increase tonight and continue to move in on Wednesday. Shower chances and a few storms will look to move through on Thursday as the front passes West Tennessee. On top of the rain chance, a 20° temperature drop is coming and the coldest weather since May 4th is expected. We will have the latest forecast details on the incoming cold front coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Tuesday was the 14th day in a row with temperatures above normal. Highs again made it into the upper 80s to near 90°. The winds stayed light and came out of the southeast as an area of high pressure is controlling our weather sitting to the east of us. The pattern will continue through Wednesday. We saw mostly sunny skies again on Tuesday and Tuesday night lows will fall down to the low 60s again. Showers are NOT in the forecast for us on Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY:

As the cold front gets a little closer we might see the winds kick up a bit on Wednesday and more clouds can be expected into the afternoon and evening bringing in a partly cloudy sky. The winds will stay out of the south allowing temperatures to again reach the upper 80s into the afternoon and evening. Wednesday night lows will by warm and fall into the mid 60s. Showers will stay away on Wednesday but will return during the day on Thursday.

THURSDAY:

Shower chances and a few storms will try to move in on Thursday. We are not expecting severe weather but some storms could be a bit strong depending on the timing on the incoming cold front. Clouds will increase as the day goes on and expect mostly cloudy skies on Thursday. The front is expected to show up towards the back half of the day and that will allow most of us to see a high reaching the low to mid 80s before the front passes. Rain showers will linger overnight into Friday morning and Thursday night lows will fall down to the low 60s. The winds will start out of the south but transition to the northwest overnight into the day on Friday.

FRIDAY:

Friday will be the day when temperatures begin to drop as the cold front starts to dig in. Highs on Friday will reach the mid 70s but Friday night lows will fall down into the mid to upper 40s. There could be a few early day showers on Friday but they will clear out in time for the football games making for a dry but cooler forecast for Friday night. Clouds will move out into the afternoon and expect decreasing clouds during the first part of the day. The winds will be a bit breezy at times and come out of the northwest.

THE WEEKEND:

The coolest weekend we have had in months is on the way this weekend with highs only expected to reach the mid to upper 60s. Morning lows will also be brisk dropping into the mid 40s and some low 40s cannot be ruled out for some of us as well. The winds will come out of the north all weekend long but we should see plenty of sunshine. Expect mostly sunny skies but it will be quite brisk this weekend so make sure your heaters are ready to go if you get cold easily due to the overnight temperatures plummeting this weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Warmer weather will stick around for the first week before a quick transition to fall returns by the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. A fall like front is coming is coming on Thursday and will bring in another shot for some rain showers but will drop high temperatures around 20°. The tropics look to be relatively quiet but we are watching an area of potential development in the gulf but it is not likely to become a tropical system. We are not done yet with hurricane season just yet folks. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

