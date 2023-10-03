FEMA test alert to sound off on Wednesday afternoon

JACKSON, Tenn. — You may experience an alert on some of your devices on Wednesday, however it will not be cause for alarm.

According to FEMA, a nationwide test of the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System will be held in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission.

The test is expected to take place around 1:20 p.m. Central on October 4.

FEMA states on their official website: “The national test will help ensure that Wireless Emergency Alerts and the Emergency Alert System continue to be effective ways to warn the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.”

According to FEMA, all major wireless providers in the U.S. participate in Wireless Emergency Alerts.

This is a standard test that occurs every three years, and no action is needed by wireless customers.

