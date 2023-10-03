Goodwill lends a hand with Halloween costumes

JACKSON, Tenn. – With Halloween just around the corner, it's time to start planning your costume.









And Goodwill is helping you bring your favorite characters to life.

In a recent survey by Goodwill, about 29% say they are going to have a do-it-yourself costume.

With a variety of options available, the best tip for diy customers is to plan ahead.

With all of the great selections at your local Goodwill stores, it’s hard not to get distracted.

“We have decorations, we have home décor for inside or outside. Just about anything that you can think of, even the little baskets for the kids to walk around and collect their candy in,” T.J. Haycraft, the Assistant Manager for Goodwill.

Goodwill is happy to support creative minds this Halloween while also raising money to support communities across tennessee.

The money made at Goodwill goes to help fund job fairs and give those that need a job the resources to succeed.

