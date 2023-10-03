Jackson Choral Society to host concert called ‘Home’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Choral Society is hosting a fall concert called “Home.”

The concert, which is set for November 11 at 3 p.m., will offer guests the chance to hear songs that explore, ponder, and celebrate some of what “home” means to all of us from the 70+ voice choir.

It will be $20 or $15 for military veterans, active duty & reserve, and students at First Baptist Church located at 1627 North Highland Avenue in Jackson.

