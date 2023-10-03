Jimmy Joe Burns, age 45, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 2, 2023, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Timmy was born on September 10, 1978, in Brownsville, TN. Timmy loved his family, and he enjoyed football and watching wrestling. Timmy dedicated his life to caring for his mother and best brother, Bobby. He watched over his sister Jennifer, Dani, and Aaliyah. The love Timmy showed to kids and his family will forever be cherished in their memories. He was preceded in death by his father: Danny Tim Burns.

He is survived by his mother: Peggy Jo Burns; two brothers: Bobby Harold Burns and Keith Burns (Stacy); one sister: Jennifer Burns; his best friend: Brandon Edward Humphrey; He leaves a legacy of three nieces and nephews: Dani Taylor, Aaliyah Lovell, and Hunter Burns.

The family are honoring his wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Mrs. Peggy Jo Burns, 31 Lennon Cove, Jackson, TN 38305