Ms. Marva Lynn Williams was born on June 30, 1963 in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on September 27, 2023.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Open Visitation will start on Friday, October 6, 2023 from 12:00 p.m until 6:00 p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Her remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment is at Parkway Memorial Gardens.

