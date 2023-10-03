Non-profit works to teach ASL each week in Jackson

The Jackson Center for Independent Living is giving back to the community by teaching American Sign Language classes.

For the second year in a row, those interested can come to free classes to build up their knowledge and foundation of ASL.

JCIL Staff Interpreter Cheyenne Lindsey says the class is more than just about learning a few signs. The class dives into facial expressions and teaches individuals how to set up signing space.

Deaf Instructor Sara McNichols tells why these classes are important for the community…

“It’s an eye opening experience so I really want to be able to help and encourage individuals to be involved with the deaf community to learn more and to be more aware of ASL, deaf culture, deaf community and be able to support that in the community. Don’t be afraid. You know, this is a free class. You are all welcome to learn more about ASL and deaf culture. So don’t be afraid or hesitant, come on in,” McNichols said.

Classes are held at the Jackson-Madison County Library every Tuesday for one hour starting at 11 a.m.

If you’re interested, contact Shane at the library or Cheyenne Lindsey at JCIL.

