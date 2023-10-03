TWRA wins for the first time in annual Battle of the Badges

JACKSON, Tenn. – For the last 10 years, LIFELINE Blood Services has hosted their Battle of the Badges.







This friendly competition is held between first responders across Jackson and Madison County.

First responders competed from September 5 until September 16 for a car wash by the other teams and for the trophy.

This year marked the first time that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has won the competition

“339 lives were impacted by the numerous blood donations. Every donation saves up to three lives. So through our 10th annual Battle of the Badges, we were able to impact over 339 lives here for local patients,” said Melinda Reid, the Marketing Manager for LIFELINE Blood Services.

Reid mentions that there are no losers when it comes to saving lives.

