Annual ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ event coming up

RIPLEY, Tenn.– One organization is bringing its fight against a debilitating disease to the Hub City with their annual fundraising event. It’s a disease that affects more than 6 million Americans. We’re talking about Alzheimer’s. This year, the cost of caring for those with Alzheimer’s is around $345 billion. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with a couple who is meeting this disease head-on and how an annual event raises funds so that one day there will ultimately be a cure.

We spoke with John and Nyrita Alston from Ripley. They’ve been married for 52 years. In 2019, John was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Before the disease, Nyrita says John was a hard worker, a good father, and a good husband. He even worked three jobs and still made time to be kind to others.

“One thing about him, if he saw a yard and it’s old people or who ever, he would go mow that yard, get in his truck and he’d leave. Anytime anything happened to anybody John would turn around, whatever they need John would open his billfold and I had so many people over the years say thank you all for everything that you’ve done, “Said Nyrita Alston, wife of John Alston and John’s primary caregiver.

Nyrita is now John’s primary caregiver, since he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She says over the years his condition has gotten progressively worse and things have changed drastically for them. Nyrita told us taking care of John is difficult.

“He used to be able to drive or do things for himself. He’s always been the man, he’s always done everything so now it’s been shifted. So I do everything I can,” said Nyrita.

But even still, Nyrita says she refuses to give up.

“I have prayed til it’s hard to get off your knees, not understanding what was going on, but asking God to please give me the strength to take care of him, to give him all the love, and whatever it is that he needs, give me the strength to do that, because I did say till death do us part and I meant that,” said Nyrita.

While it is hard for Nyrita she has had some help along the way…friends, family, church members, but another resource that’s invaluable…theAlzheimer’s Association.

It’s a national organization devoted to providing 24/7 care and support for families suffering from the disease as well as raising funds for research towards prevention treatment, and ultimately a cure.

Saturday, October 7, they’re hosting their annual ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ at Rockabilly’s Stadium in Jackson. You can register online to walk with a team or individually. Then each team or individual raises money. According the Alzheimer’s Association’s website, the goal for this year’s Jackson Walk is $45,000. This walk not only raises funds for the Alzheimer’s Association but also offers ways for families and individuals suffering from the disease, like Nyrita and John, a chance to meet others in similar situations.

“With this Alzheimer’s walk, we’re raising money, we’re doing things, we’re selling, we’re doing this, we’re doing that, so that we can…so that we can do something good for somebody,” said Nyrita.

Nyrita says she would like to thank the people in Ripley for their help in the ‘Walk the Block to End Alzheimer’s’ event, which was held in August. A link to register or donate to Jackson’s ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ can be found here:

In-person registration for Jackson’s ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ this Saturday starts at 8 a.m.

The walk begins at 9 a.m. at Rockabillys Stadium.

Jackson’s ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ is sponsored by WBBJ-TV.