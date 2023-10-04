Del Shupe

Delmont A. “Del” Shupe, age 67 of Paris, Tennessee passed away at Alive Hospice of Nashville, Sunday, September 24, 2023. His body was cremated and a memorial service will be 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at New Bethel Church of Christ.

Delmont Augustus Shupe was born on December 3, 1955. His parents were the late Hubert O. Shupe and the late Virginia Brown Shupe.

Del was a very humble man who was a member of New Bethel Church of Christ for 30 years and prior to that was a member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ. He was a graduate of Henry County High School and Austin Peay University. Del briefly served in the U.S. Air Force, worked for Walmart for 42 years and brought 15 of his co-workers to know the Lord.

