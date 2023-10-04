Jackson hometown favorites ‘Music By KOTA’ to release new EP on No Reverse Records

PRESS RELEASE VIA NO REVERSE RECORDS:

MUSIC BY KOTA RETURNS WITH THE FIRST OF THREE WAVES, ROCK AND ROLL DRIVEN BY STORY, THIS OCTOBER ON NO REVERSE RECORDS

Jackson hometown favorites prove their staying power with forthcoming original EP, the first of three installments.

Jackson, TN, October 2nd, 2023 — Jackson hometown favorites Music by KOTA announce the release of Nuclear – Wave One, the first EP in a series of three. Wave One will release October 27th, on No Reverse Records. Recorded in their hometown of Jackson, TN, Nuclear – Wave One features four original songs that follow the story of the “Bomb Shelter Kid”. The EP is available for pre-order beginning October 6th on iTunes.

The record gives insight into the bands original rock and roll sound with funk & new age alternative influences, created on site and in studio written fully as a team of five. The experience of Nuclear – Wave One is paired with the bands 360 creativity & visual approach, which will allow the listener to follow the Bomb Shelter Kid in their post apocalyptic world. Pairing with the music & characters, there will be a large video component to this release. The lead-off single of the EP, “Bomb Shelter Kid”, was most recently featured on Hub City Brewing’s HOP 100 beer, which will be distributed across the state of Tennessee with the song this Fall.

Lead Vocalist Dakota Jackson shares, “This is our first truly collaborative project. Each song incorporates elements of our individual styles and influences, resulting in something truly unique.”

The record was produced & mixed by Bryton Wallace & mastered by multi Grammy-winning engineer Oscar Zambrano of Zampol Productions (Harry Styles, Sting, Arcade Fire). It was Co-produced by Dakota Jackson, Ryan Young, Alex Taylor, Conner Blakley & Mason Henson.

No Reverse Records is led by Ashley Kate Adams, Lauren “LOLO” Pritchard & Mitchell Walker.

Visit www.musicbykota.com or www.noreverserecords.com for the latest information on the forthcoming record. You can also follow the artists @musicbykota @noreverserecords

###

ABOUT “MUSIC BY KOTA”

Music By KOTA is a 5-piece rock and roll band based in Jackson, Tennessee. The group’s versatility shines time and time again, combining rock, blues, and folk elements in every one of their songs. When you listen to Music by KOTA, you’re immediately impressed with three part harmonies, a journey of emotion through the rhythm of the music and refined song structure, but above all else, you can’t help but be taken by their passion. Though the band is only a couple years old the chemistry of 10 years of friendship is seen in every live performance.

The band has recently joined the family of New York and Tennessee label, No Reverse Records. This collaboration will no doubt bring forth greatness in the near future in the form of new music, live shows, and more. The band consists of Dakota Jackson (Lead Vocals and Rhythm Guitar), Conner Blakley (Keys and Vocals), Ryan Young (Lead Guitar), Bryton Wallace (Drums), and Alex Taylor (Bass). www.musicbykota.com @musicbykota

ABOUT NO REVERSE RECORDS

Launching in New York City in 2021 after a decade of producing independently and within collaboration, Record Producer Mitchell Walker and Independent Creative Producer Ashley Kate Adams of AKA Studio Productions announced their Independent Record Label, No Reverse Records. Originally meeting in College at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music in 2005 where they spent that summer in Ashley Kate’s late fathers Red Chrysler that would not drive in reverse, only forward. Since then, they have taken that motto to heart and have been producing albums together in NYC since 2011 when Ashley closed with the Broadway Company of La Cage aux Folles.

As record producers, they collaborate consistently with Six-Time Grammy Award Winner Alex Venguer, 3-Time Grammy Award Winner Oscar Zambrano, and Grammy nominee Daniel Alba. NRR developed, produced & released LOLO’s landmark rockabilly record, “X”, (#1 on iTunes Blues Chart) and “lauren” (#6 on iTunes Alternative Chart) solidifying a relationship with Grammy Nominated Singer Songwriter Lauren “LOLO” Pritchard (Spring Awakening, HBO’s Those You’ve Known). They most recently created a partnership with NY based artist Kyle Lacy & his label, Lacy Records.

NRR is also the proud producers & distributors of: “The Shards of an Honor Code Junkie” (#1 on Amazon and #12 on Billboard Cast Album Chart) by Composer Blake Allen, “Fire to My Air” (#1 R&B iTunes Chart) by Saffron Lips (Hamilton’s Stephanie Jae Park & Voltaire Wade-Greene), “If I Gave My Heart to You” by A.S.O. / Musical Theatre Composer Alexander Sage Oyen,“Sunshine” by The Watershed Band, “Haus of Love” by Hamilton’s Blaine Krauss, Debut EP’s of Elise Marra and American Idol’s “Dakota Hayden”.

After 2 years of collaborating with Grammy Nominee Lauren “LOLO” Pritchard & making music in Jackson, TN, No Reverse Records has officially made Jackson, TN its second home! They are thrilled to continue to serve and be inspired by the rich history of music in Jackson, where they believe is one of the truest music cities in all of Tennessee and America. There the most recently signed Joseph Kyle’s TONIGHT ONLY & 5-piece rock and roll band, Music by KOTA.

www.noreverserecords.com @noreverserecords

