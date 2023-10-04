Jackson Theatre Guild to present ‘A Christmas Story’ in December, auditions opening

JACKSON, Tenn. — A timeless tale of holiday fun and misadventure is coming to a Hub City stage.

The Jackson Theatre Guild will present their production of “A Christmas Story” from December 14-17 at The Ned.

The JTG website describes the show:

Based on the humorous writings of author Jean Shepherd, this beloved holiday classic follows the wintry exploits of youngster Ralphie Parker, who spends most of his time dodging a bully and dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift, a “Red Ryder air rifle.” Frequently at odds with his cranky dad but comforted by his doting mother, Ralphie struggles to make it to Christmas Day with his glasses and his hopes intact.

Auditions will be held at 2 p.m. on October 21 and 22, upstairs of Old City Hall, adjacent to The Ned at 314 East Main Street in Jackson. Those interested are asked to arrive 15 minutes early for check-in.

Roles are available for ages nine and up, and no prior experience is necessary.

Click here for more details and to fill out an audition form online. You can check Jackson Theatre Guild’s website and social media as tickets to the show become available.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.