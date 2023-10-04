Mugshots : Madison County : 10/03/23 – 10/04/23 3 hours ago WBBJ Staff, Latoya Mosley Latoya Mosley: Vandalism Acuanetta Brooks Acuanetta Brooks: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Acuanetta Brooks: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption Barron Currie Barron Currie: Violation of probation Erick Blankenship Erick Blankenship: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Jakari Ingram Jakari Ingram: Violation of community corrections Jarrett Ingersoll Jarrett Ingersoll: Vandalism Jessie Gilbert Jessie Gilbert: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Kisean Robinson Kisean Robinson: Aggravated domestic assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of order of protection Kisean Robinson: Aggravated domestic assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption Linda Patterson Linda Patterson: Failure to comply Tyler Hines Tyler Hines: Violation of probation Victor Maclin Victor Maclin: Aggravated assault The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 10/03/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 10/04/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin