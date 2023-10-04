Norleen Elrod Holland, age 75, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Norleen was born October 13, 1947 in Haywood County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Johnny E. Elrod and Dora Chandler Elrod. She received her education in the Haywood County School System and was of the Pentecostal faith. Norleen was employed as a housekeeping supervisor in the Mid-South areas including Nutbush, Whiteville and Brownsville before her retirement in 2010.

Mrs. Holland is survived by her daughter, Mary Craig of Atoka, TN; three sons, Enzo Rhea Joyner of Middleton, TN, Joseph Ray Joyner of Ohio and John Rodney Dewayne Joyner of Whiteville, TN; and her sister, Evelyn Simpson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by thirteen brothers and sisters, Thomas Elrod, Ed Elrod, O’Neal Elrod, Charlie O’Neal Elrod, Albert Elrod, Jessie Elrod Martin, Gladys Fisher Elrod, Albert Lee Fisher, Audrey Faye Fisher Lovelace, Mary Dale Fisher Simpson, Richard James Fisher, Vynette Fisher Fincher and Marnell Elrod Jones.

A visitation for Mrs. Holland will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Thursday, October 5, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Funeral Services will be at 2 P.M. Thursday, October 5, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel with Bro. John Thomas Elrod officiating. Interment will follow in the Liberty Cemetery at Laconia.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Walter Stine, Nathan Stine, Matthew Craig, Enzo Joyner II, Enzo Joyner III and Gary Craig.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.