Rain Showers Coming Thursday, Very Cool Weekend to Follow

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

The cold front is getting closer each and every hour and will approach West Tennessee on Thursday. Rain showers are likely and a few weak storms will be possible. Expect a widespread 1/4-1/2″ of rain that will clear out by sunrise Friday. The cold air will move in Friday night and stick around all weekend long. Catch the latest on the timing of the rain showers and more on just how cold things are going to get this weekend right here.

TONIGHT:

As the cold front gets a little closer the winds kicked up a bit on Wednesday and we saw mostly cloudy skies. The winds will stayed out of the south allowing temperatures to again reach the 80s into the afternoon and evening. Wednesday night lows will by warm and fall into the mid 60s. Showers stayed away on Wednesday but a few sprinkles cannot be ruled out Wednesday night but we are not expecting much if anything to fall from the sky at all.

THURSDAY:

Shower chances and a few storms will try to move in on Thursday. We are not expecting severe weather but some storms could be a bit strong depending on the timing on the incoming cold front. Clouds will increase as the day goes on and expect cloudy skies on Thursday for the most part.

The front is expected to show up towards the back half of the day and that will allow most of us to see a high reaching the upper 70s before the front passes. Rain showers will linger overnight into Friday morning and Thursday night lows will fall down to the low 60s. The winds will start out of the south but transition to the northwest overnight into the day on Friday.

FRIDAY:

Friday will be the day when temperatures begin to drop as the cold front starts to dig in. Highs on Friday will reach the mid 70s but Friday night lows will fall down into the mid to low 40s. There could be a few early morning showers on Friday but they will clear out in time for the football games making for a dry but cooler forecast for Friday night. Clouds will move out into the afternoon and expect decreasing clouds during the first part of the day. The winds will be a bit breezy at times and come out of the northwest.

THE WEEKEND:

The coolest weekend we have had in months is on the way this weekend with highs only expected to reach the mid to upper 60s. Morning lows will also be brisk dropping into the mid 40s and some low 40s and even some upper 30s cannot be ruled out for some of us as well. The winds will come out of the north or northwest all weekend long but we should see plenty of sunshine. Expect mostly sunny skies but it will be quite brisk this weekend so make sure your heaters are ready to go if you get cold easily due to the overnight temperatures plummeting this weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Next week is going to start out cool with mostly sunny skies. Monday morning looks to be our only shot for a morning to start out in the 40s as warmer weather will look to move back in as the week progresses. Highs on Monday will reach the mid to upper 70s and 80s will look to return for the middle of the week. Clouds will increase towards the middle and end of the work week as well with our next chance for rain showers returning on Thursday or next Friday. The winds will come out of the south or southwest most of the week leading to the warmer weather coming back. Morning lows will hang around the 50s as well for most of the week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Warmer weather will stick around for the first week before a quick transition to fall returns by the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. A fall like front is coming is coming on Thursday and will bring in another shot for some rain showers but will drop high temperatures around 20°. The tropics look to be relatively quiet but we are not quite done yet with hurricane season. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

