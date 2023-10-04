‘Rally for Recovery’ coming to Huntingdon October 21

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A free community event will bring awareness to an important cause, with the help of a special guest.

The “Rally For Recovery” will be held at the National Guard Armory in Huntingdon on Saturday, October 21.

Along with a drug take back event, the rally will feature addiction prevention, treatment and recovery resources, with inflatables for kids and food trucks also on-site.

Former WWE superstar Buff Bagwell has been announced as the main speaker. The event will also feature proclamations by Mayor Joseph Butler and District 79 State Representative Dr. Brock Martin.

The event, which has no cost to attend, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Armory is located at 400 Mustang Drive in Huntingdon.

