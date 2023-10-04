Spirit Halloween offering costumes, decor as Halloween inches closer

JACKSON, Tenn. — Enter if you dare! It’s looking quite spooky inside a Jackson retail store that is packed to the brim with all of your Halloween necessities.

Spirit Halloween is back this year and the store is ready for all lovers of Halloween.

From masks and chilling, gorey props, you can find all of your favorite Halloween costumes and accessories.

This year, there are about 25% more home decorations available in-store than last year, and only 27 days to find the perfect costume.

Popular characters this year include Barbie, along with spooky classics like Freddy and Jason.

The store is also taking donations for Spirit of Children.

General Manager Cristie Nielson tells us why it’s important to come in and donate.

“Spirit of Children is our passion here at Spirit Halloween, and all of the proceeds go to local children’s hospitals. Ours is for Le Bonheur kids,” Nielson said.

Spirit Halloween is looking to raise about $8 million this year throughout all of their stores.

