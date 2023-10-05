Barbara Thompson Kutz, age 76, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, October 4, 2023 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Barbara was born September 11, 1947 in Kennett, Missouri, the daughter of the late Delbert and Mildred Neal Thompson. She was employed as a law office manager before her retirement and enjoyed planting and keeping up her yard and watching crime shows. Barbara loved her family, especially her grandbabies, and her Memphis Tigers.

Mrs. Kutz is survived by her daughter, Keri Morris (Thomas); her son, Paul Kutz (Angela); two sisters, Russanna Keen and Tracy Darnell; two brothers, Logan Thompson and David Thompson; six grandchildren, Drew Kutz (Sara), Zach Bing (Rachel), Kaleb Kutz, Luke T. Kutz, Koby Morris and Dylan Morris; and five great-grandchildren, Kalianna, Logan, Hazel, Shoshanna and Jason.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Sylvia Bell Kutz.

Arrangements are provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.