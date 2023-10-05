Charter School cleared to come to Madison County

NASHVILLE, TENN– It’s been a decision more than a year in the making, should Madison County have a charter school?

After two denials by the Jackson-Madison County School System, today a meeting with the Public Charter School Commission determined the fate of what could be Madison County’s first charter school.

In September of last year, American Classical Academy submitted an application to the Jackson-Madison County School System for a charter school in Madison County. The issue quickly became polarized; some citizens were for it, while others weren’t.

American Classical Education submitted a second application for a charter school. It too was denied by the Jackson-Madison County School District. After the second denial, leaders with American Classical said they would re-access their application, amend it, and appeal. Thursday, the debate headed to Nashville, where a final decision was made at a public charter school commission meeting. Arguments were heard on both sides, with the board finding issues with the school district as well as the charter school.

“Meeting the Tennessee standards for curriculum is not optional, it is required by state law and as I sit here today I have yet to see anything that shows any kind of indication that the proposed math curriculum has anything to do with Tennessee standards, said Chair Chris Richards, directed at American Classical Education.

There were also concerns from the commission towards the school district as well.

“Reading proficiency in Jackson Madison is at 17%, 13% below the state average. Math is at 10% that’s 18% below the state average,” said Commissioner Eddie Smith, directed at the Jackson-Madison County School System.

Comments from some Public Charter School Commissioners criticized the Jackson-Madison County School System for not making a physical appearance at today’s meeting, however in a news release, the School District made reference to a policy allowing them two options; either make a physical appearance or submit a written statement. Their statement was read aloud before the vote. In it, they stated the charter school’s application did not meet the standards set by the Tennessee Department of Education.

Then came the commission’s vote.

“Madam chair you have 9 aye’s.”

“Motions been adopted. The commission has determined to adopt a resolution to overturn the denial of American Classical Jackson-Madison’s amended application,” said Richards as the vote passed.

Now, with today’s vote, and more than a year later, Madison County may get a charter school. In a statement from American Classical Education Board Member, Dolores Gresham, she says, they were pleased the commission supported the charter school coming to Madison County. In response to the vote, Jackson-Madison County Schools Superintendent Dr. Marlon King said via social media quote, “A proposed special called board meeting for a decision to pursue further actions will be held soon.”

According to American Classical Education, the charter school is set to open in the fall of 2025.