‘Fall in the Gardens’ draws crowds for plant sale, guest speakers

JACKSON, Tenn. — UT Gardens in Jackson is hosting the annual Fall in the Gardens.

This event is free to attend, and guests were invited to learn tips, tricks, and care for plants, and could purchase their own.

Troy Marden and Edward Lyon were guest speakers for this event, as well as Madison County Master Gardeners.

“Madison County Master Gardeners are hosting an event, so you know you are welcomed to come, you don’t have to bring any food ,we’re gonna have plenty available,” said Celeste Scott, horticulture extension specialist for West Tennessee. “We just want folks to come out, fellowship, eat with us, and hear these lectures, and just learn from some pretty knowledgeable horticulturalists.”

The fall plant sale couldn’t come at a better time, with fall being an important time for gardeners to begin planting.

“Believe it or not, fall is a great time to plant plants, particularly trees and shrubs, to get them well established before spring, and you have to water them a lot less,” said Jason Reeves, research associate and curator of UT Gardens. “So fall is a great time to garden. We also will have pansies, kale and cabbage for sale, which it’s a great time to plant them.”

Aside from the lectures and buying plants, guests could take a tour through the gardens. However, if you missed this opportunity, Reeves says not to worry.

“UT Gardens of Jackson are open daylight to dark year round for you to come out, so if you can’t come to the sale or the event, you can come anytime and tour the gardens,” Reeves said.

And this event will continue for years to come.

“Fall in the Gardens is always going to be the first Thursday in October, that kind of time slot, so you can go ahead and mark your calendars,” said Scott.

The sale will continue Friday from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon.

