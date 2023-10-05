Federal, state leaders say there’s an urgent need for organ donors

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–Next time you visit the DMV, you may want to take extra consideration about checking a certain box.

That’s because we need more organ donors, according to the Department of Homeland Security and Tennessee Donor Services.

Michael Hogan with the Driver Services Division of Homeland Security says around 2,900 Tennesseans are in need of an organ donation or tissue transplant, only 44% of drivers are registered. They hope to push that number beyond 50%.

Hogan also says that of those 2,900, 52% of them are members of a minority population.

Hogan says he would like to see more members of minority communities becoming organ or tissue donors.

“So we know that science and medicine tell us when the recipient and donor are of the same racial ethnic background that the long term success of that transplant is far greater,” said Byron Elam with Tennessee Donor Services.

