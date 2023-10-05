‘Friends of the Library’ Day held, kicking off membership campaign

JACKSON, Tenn. — Food, friendship, and a fun time.

Thursday at noon, the Friends of the Jackson-Madison County Library hosted their monthly “First Thursday” program.

The celebration was a kick off for their membership campaign.

Jack Wood, a historian in the Tennessee Room, presented a program covering interesting tidbits and quirks about the Jackson-Madison County Library 70s building.

In addition to the program, attendees were able to enjoy a fun atmosphere, good company, and some delicious cake.

These noon review events are open to all, though becoming a friend of the library is an easy process. For $10 a year, you can help support numerous library programs, receive quarterly newsletters and more.

“I’d love to see every citizen of Jackson and Madison County come to the library, either branch, meet the staff and see all the stellar, wonderful things that are going on here,” said Wanda Scanlon, President of Friends of the Library.

The Jackson-Madison County Library encourages anyone wanting to learn about membership or programs to drop by.

