James Edward Theus
Funeral service for James Edward Theus, age 68, will be Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM at The New Macedonia Baptist Church of Fruitvale, TN.
Mr. Theus died Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Mission Convalescent Home.
Visitation will be Friday, October 6, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Mr. Theus will lie-in-state Saturday, October 7, 2023 at The New Macedonia Baptist Church of Fruitvale, TN from 10:00 AM until time of service. For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.