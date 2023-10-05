Kirkland Cancer Center to host free breast cancer screenings for uninsured

JACKSON, Tenn. — Making an important screening accessible to those who might not otherwise have the chance.

There is a free breast cancer screening for uninsured women coming up on October 21, amid Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The important preventative screening is from ten to noon at the Kirkland Cancer Center in Jackson.

There were originally around 150 appointments available, but that number has now went down to around 100 as people reserve their spots.

“We help uninsured women with mammograms and pap smears all throughout the year, but October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so we like to really push awareness for our uninsured and under served communities,” said Adora Butler, Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening Coordinator.

To schedule an appointment call (731) 541-4161.

