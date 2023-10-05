See schedule of events for Lane College 2023 Homecoming

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College is preparing for Homecoming 2023 with a week-full of events coming up.

Director of Alumni Affairs, Braylin Laster, says there are a lot of exciting events and activities in store to coincide with this year’s theme, “Unleash The Dragon.”

Along with the Homecoming parade and game on October 21, this year’s activities will include a gospel concert, a block party, alumni celebrations, and much more.

Applications to participate in the parade, tailgate event, and golf tournament are also now available online.

Lane’s Homecoming activities will be held from Sunday, October 15 through Saturday, October 21.

Click here to see a full schedule of events, or here to access the Lane College Homecoming applications.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.