Sunset Valley Farms hosting anniversary bash Saturday
HURON, Tenn. — A local attraction is inviting the public to their anniversary celebration.
Sunset Valley Farms is holding their five-year anniversary bash on Saturday, October 7.
The farm, located in Henderson County, is currently featuring their fall festival and corn maze.
Along with the regular fall-time activities, the anniversary event will include a vendor fair, and live music from The Will Beyer Band and Lakelin Lemmings.
There will also be face painting and a new kids attraction during the celebration.
The anniversary event will be held from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunset Valley Farms is located at 1190 TN-200 in Huron.
