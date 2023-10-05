Sunset Valley Farms hosting anniversary bash Saturday

HURON, Tenn. — A local attraction is inviting the public to their anniversary celebration.

Sunset Valley Farms is holding their five-year anniversary bash on Saturday, October 7.

The farm, located in Henderson County, is currently featuring their fall festival and corn maze.

Along with the regular fall-time activities, the anniversary event will include a vendor fair, and live music from The Will Beyer Band and Lakelin Lemmings.

There will also be face painting and a new kids attraction during the celebration.

The anniversary event will be held from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunset Valley Farms is located at 1190 TN-200 in Huron.

