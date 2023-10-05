Walk held at Beech Lake brings awareness to domestic violence

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One city comes together for survivors and victims of domestic abuse.

A walk was held at Beech Lake in Lexington, to show support to survivors and victims of domestic abuse.

Last year, there were 508 reports of domestic violence in Henderson County. This is nearly half of the crimes committed against persons reported in the county.

The walk was put on with the help of the Lexington Police Department, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, WRAP, and the Henderson County Family Justice Center.

Rachel Kinard, the Henderson County Domestic Violence County Manager, says why one shouldn’t be afraid.

“Help is out there and we are not here to judge anyone in any situation, so whatever our help looks like to them, if they have questions, if they are thinking ‘am I in a domestic violence relationship?’ you might be. Domestic violence doesn’t have to be just physical, or like sexual abuse or anything like that. It can be financial manipulation, it can be like power and balances,” Kinard said.

For those who believe they are a victim of domestic violence or abuse, reach out. There is help. Call the helpline at 1-800-273-8712.

For more news in the Lexington area, click here.