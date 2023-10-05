We Got the Rain on Thursday, the Cold is Around the Corner

Most of West Tennessee has picked up around 1/4″ of rain so far today and some light showers will continue this evening and move out overnight. The clouds will stick around to begin Friday, but should move out into the afternoon making for a nice night for Friday Football. By the time the weekend starts, the coldest weather in months will be settling on in. Find out just how cold things are going to get this weekend coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Rain showers moved through on Thursday but we didn’t see any thunderstorms. Most of us picked up around 0.25″ of rain in the morning and afternoon. Clouds stuck around all day long and will likely continue overnight for all of West Tennessee.

The clouds and showers allowed temperatures to only reach into the 70s and the winds changed firection back to the northwest behind the front as it passed this evening. Some light rain showers will linger overnight into Friday morning and Thursday night lows will fall down to around 60°. The sun will return on Friday but it still could be a cloudy morning for some of us.

FRIDAY:

Friday will be the day when temperatures begin to drop as the cold front starts to dig in. Highs on Friday will reach the mid 70s but Friday night lows will fall down into the mid to low 40s. There could be a few early morning showers on Friday but they will clear out in time for the football games making for a dry but cooler forecast for Friday night. Clouds will move out into the afternoon and expect decreasing clouds during the first part of the day. The winds will be a bit breezy at times and come out of the northwest.

THE WEEKEND:

The coolest weekend we have had in months is on the way this weekend with highs only expected to reach the mid to upper 60s. Morning lows will also be brisk dropping into the mid 40s and some low 40s and even some upper 30s cannot be ruled out for some of us as well.

The winds will come out of the north or northwest all weekend long but we should see plenty of sunshine. Expect mostly sunny skies but it will be quite brisk this weekend so make sure your heaters are ready to go if you get cold easily due to the overnight temperatures plummeting this weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Next week is going to start out cool with mostly sunny skies. Monday morning looks to be our only shot for a morning to start out in the 40s as warmer weather will look to move back in as the week progresses. Highs on Monday will reach the mid to upper 70s and 80s will look to return for the middle of the week. Clouds will increase towards the middle and end of the work week as well with our next chance for rain showers returning on Thursday or next Friday. The winds will come out of the south or southwest most of the week leading to the warmer weather coming back. Morning lows will hang around the 50s as well for most of the week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Warmer weather will stick around for the first week before a quick transition to fall returns by the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. A fall like front passed on Thursday and brought some rain showers but the next front coming Friday night will drop high temperatures around 20°. The tropics look to be relatively quiet but we are not quite done yet with hurricane season. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

