Stabbing in Dyersburg leads to arrest of 20-year-old

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A man is behind bars following a stabbing in Dyersburg.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, 20-year-old Jeremiah Toles is being charged with attempted second degree murder, aggravated robbery, and theft over $2,500.

The department says on Wednesday, officers responded to Tennyson Avenue in reference to a man who had been stabbed.

Police say upon arrival, officers provided emergency care until the victim could be treated by EMS, and the victim was later airlifted to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

Police confirm Toles was later arrested in connection to the crime. According to the department, detectives determined Toles allegedly contacted the victim over narcotics, and when the victim went to a location on Tucker Street, he was stabbed by Toles.

Dyersburg Police say Toles also allegedly stole the victim’s vehicle, which was later found on Menzies Road. Police confirm that suspected narcotics were located inside the vehicle.

Records available online indicate Toles currently remains in custody at the Dyer County Jail.

