2nd Casey Jones Fall Fest to be held October 14

JACKSON, Tenn. – The second annual Casey Jones Fall Fest is happening on October 14.

The event will be on The Farm behind the Old Country Store from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The whole family is welcome.

There will be 30 local vendors.

Kids of all ages will have activities to participate in including jumpers and inflatables, and there will also be a train ride that goes through the village.

“We will have festival passport and what that is, is you will get four stamps at four different locations. You bring it here to the ice cream parlor and you can trade that in for a free scoop of ice cream. So lots of fun stuff to do that day,” said Brooks Shaw, the General Manager of the Old Country Store.

The event is free for all to attend.

