7th Jacob Barker Music Festival begins

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jacob Barker Music Festival had their first night fundraising for a Make-A-Wish recipient.







For the past seven years the Barker family has held this music festival in hopes to raise $8,000 for another child battling an illness.

This event is in honor of Jacob Barker who won his fight against cancer.

“The inspiration actually came from my son. So my son is a cancer survivor and also a Make-A-Wish recipient. So that’s where we get motivated to do this at,” said Ronnie Barker, the organizer of the Jacob Barker Music Festival.

Jacob Barker was in attendance for this year’s festival and will also perform Saturday. Barker shared his favorite part of this two day festival

“I get to see all these people come out, watch this music, and listen to it,” Jacob Barker said.

Guests are welcomed to enjoy this free event, but are encouraged to buy some barbeque and enter the silent auction.

The proceeds from the auction and the barbeque will benefit a child in granting their wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“We’ve got tons of stuff on auction. So we’ll have two different auctions. We’ll have one tonight and one tomorrow night,” Ronnie Barker said.

Ronnie Barker also shared how people are able to donate online.

“You can go to our website at www.jacobbarkermusicfest.com and scroll to the bottom of the page and you can donate it that way,” Ronnie Barker said.

Saturday’s festival will have a new set list and will also feature their third annual cornhole tournament

The Jacob Barker Music Festival will continue Saturday from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.

