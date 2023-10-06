Educator of the Week: Tera Webb

It’s time to meet our Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Lottery.

Tera Webb is the only third grade teacher at Clarksburg School. She is responsible for covering all subjects, but her favorite is English-Language Arts, followed closely by science.

This is Webb’s 26th year of teaching, and she is passionate about making her students feel cared for.

“My goal is not academics, my goal is for them to know that I love them,” Webb said.

Beyond that, Webb desires to send each child out with a solid foundation for grades to come, with seventy percent of her students last year scoring above proficiency.

“It takes a lot,” Webb said. “We, we worked really, really hard and I was so proud of them because I can lead them to the water all day long, but I can’t make them drink, and we had such a beautiful relationship last year.”

Webb has taught long enough to see former students succeed and grow and is grateful to have had a role in that.

“I’m honored to, to be nominated. That was totally, obviously unexpected. You don’t go into teaching for the pats on the back, you know.”

Webb is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

