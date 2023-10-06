Faith and Blue weekend observed locally

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. – Community is the key word for this weekend, as local law enforcement are coming together to make a difference.

The Faith and Blue weekend has officially started and Friday’s event included Tennessee Highway Patrol officers producing gift bags for those experiencing homelessness.

“Putting those together here today with our Chaplain Mr. McBride. We’ve also partnered with another church. Gospel Light Baptist Church got some tracks and different things from them that we’re going to give to the Area Relief Industries, and we’re going to present that to them a little later today,” said Sgt. Adam Cash, with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The hopes of the bags are to help the homeless community as they may be getting prepared for job interviews or needing resources.

This weekend is all about community and on Sunday, the chaplain’s church is bringing everyone together.

“Be a part of their service and just, you know, try to bridge that gap a little bit from the community to law enforcement. You know, sometimes tensions can be high. So we’re just trying to try to help everyone realize, ‘Hey, we’re part of the community. We’re here to help and serve.’ And we want to have a closer relationship with our spiritual leaders and with our community members as well,” Cash said.

Another reason it is important for the community and law enforcement to join together is in the case of an incident.

“We respond to emergencies, but oftentimes those community members are the ones that are making the difference in that moment in time when things are happening. So we just want to mend those relationships and we want to strengthen them and make Tennessee a better place to live,” Cash said.

Faith and Blue weekend is a national event. For more information, click here.

Find more local news here.